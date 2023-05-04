Rehabilitation of historic GR elementary school receives state award

LANSING, Mich. — Four preservation projects in Michigan were presented with Governor’s Awards for Historic Preservation.

One of those projects is an effort to repurpose the former site of a Grand Rapids elementary school.

Once completed, Eastern Elementary School will be rehabilitated into Emerald Flats Apartments, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. Awards have been granted to ICCF Community Homes, Wolverine Building Group, Designsmiths, Concept Design Studio, Inc. and Oasis Community of West Michigan.

“When Eastern Elementary closed in 2008, the City of Grand Rapids lost a connection point and institution that rooted these blocks of the NE side in community,” says Rep. Rachel Hood. “Thankfully, ICCF, alongside the City of Grand Rapids, MSHDA and MEDC, have helped bring new life into a gorgeous historic school building, renewing not just the building, but also contributing to the sense of place and community connecting Highland Park Neighborhood. The project has met the urgent need for more income-based housing, supported with social services. I am proud to be a member of a community that, once again, has come together to create something that will benefit all of us. I thank ICCF, MSHDA, MEDC, Oasis Community of West Michigan, and all those involved for their dedicated work on this fantastic project over the past eight years.”

The other projects receiving awards are Hamtramck Stadium in Wayne County, Bring Back Calumet in Houghton County and the Red Tail recovery effort in Lake Huron.

“It’s an honor to recognize this select group of outstanding historic preservation achievements today,” says Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Today’s honorees represent the rich diversity of our communities, our inclusive heritage and the welcoming culture that has long defined us as Michiganders – and continues to this day. These historic sites represent critical pieces of the fabric that make us who we are here in Michigan.”

Visit the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) website for more information.

