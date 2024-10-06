Red Flag fire warning issued for West Michigan today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of West Michigan until 8 p.m. Sunday.

The alert was issued shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to the local National Weather Service: "A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. The combination of strong winds.. .low relative humidity... and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildfire. Camping... outdoor grills... smoking materials... chain saws... and all terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire."

The counties affected include Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta and Montcalm. All 14 are in or near West Michigan.

The NWS warns that during the Red Flag Warning there will be winds from the west at speeds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35mph, relative humidity as low as 25 percent and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Burn restrictions also are in place in several of those counties. You can track that live here.

You can find more on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website.

