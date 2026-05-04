Record-breaking diesel prices, but some relief at the pump may be on the way

WEST MICHIGAN — Gas prices are up 94 cents compared to a week ago, according to Gasbuddy's weekly analysis of 246 stations in Grand Rapids.

The average across those stations to start Monday was $4.92/gallon. The cheapest station in the area was priced at $4.68/gallon over the weekend, the most expensive was $5.44/gallon.

The Kalamazoo area is sitting at a similar average, reporting $4.93/gallon this morning.

You can check out gas price averages by county here.

Nationally, the price of gas went up 38 cents in the last week, with the average at $4.42/gallon. GasBuddy reports that the national average for diesel is up 21 cents nationally, sitting at $5.62/gallon.

“Gasoline prices rose in every state over the last week, with some of the most significant and fastest increases concentrated in the Great Lakes, where states like Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois saw sharp spikes, while Wisconsin experienced more modest gains,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a release. “At the same time, diesel prices surged to new records in parts of the region, with some areas touching the $6-per-gallon mark. While refinery outages were a key driver behind those outsized increases, early signs of improvement could help ease some of the most extreme price pressures in the Great Lakes in the days ahead. Beyond the region, markets are also digesting a wave of new developments— including OPEC+ raising production for June and President Trump outlining a plan to free stranded ships— which could help restore some supply. However, with so many moving pieces, the outlook remains highly fluid, and while some localized relief may emerge, broader price volatility is likely to persist in the near term.”

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