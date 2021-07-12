Watch
Reconstruction work continues on Ottawa Avenue in downtown GR

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 11:22:42-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Reconstruction work continues on Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

The work includes the resurfacing and enhancement of the street with new streetscaping, bike parking, landscaping and streetlights, according to Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

The project will also upgrade sidewalks and ramps to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Some curb locations will also be altered to widen the sidewalk and shorten pedestrian crossings.

Officials expect the project to be finished by September.

