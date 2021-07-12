Reconstruction work continues on Ottawa Avenue in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Reconstruction work continues on Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

The work includes the resurfacing and enhancement of the street with new streetscaping, bike parking, landscaping and streetlights, according to Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

The project will also upgrade sidewalks and ramps to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Some curb locations will also be altered to widen the sidewalk and shorten pedestrian crossings.

Officials expect the project to be finished by September.