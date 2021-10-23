Ready, set, go! Amway River Bank Run kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands are expected to lace up their running shoes and dress in layers for the Amway River Bank Run on Saturday.

The run, which takes place in Grand Rapids, is typically held on the second Saturday in May every year.

The race was postponed to take place on October 23 to ensure a safer in-person race given Covid-19.

Not only is this year's race much colder, but the course also changed this year.

If you don't plan on running, a jumbo screen is being set up downtown where people can watch the events, and cheer on their friends or family.

It's going to be a bit hilly, causing the race to be slower this year.

For more information on winners or the race route, click here.