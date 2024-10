GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rumors, an LGBTQ nightclub in Grand Rapids, is closing its doors starting in November for a remodel.

"It’s going to take some time, as we are making improvements to the flooring and constructing a new main bar!" the club posted to social media.

They're open for regular hours and events through November 2 and updates will be posted online as construction progresses.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube