Rally honoring Cesar Chavez moved inside amid rainy weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rainy weather forced this year’s Cesar Chavez Social Justice March Inside, hundreds still gathered with a main focus this year is to push for the passage of the Drive SAFE bills.

The indoor march and rally started with a flag procession, then with singing and traditional Aztec dancers.

“Even though the rain may limit our ability to march, it does not limit our ability to continue the movement.”

And through speeches they honored the birthday and legacy of Cezar Chavez.

Lupe Ramos-Montigny Chairperson to Honor Cesar Chavez says, “It is always about people. And that's what Cesar taught us. Everything that we did, was about people.“

Ivan Diaz Botello, Kent County Commissioner/Community Advocate said from the stage, “inspired by Cesar’s E Chavez’s wisdom, when you have people together who believe in something very strongly whether it is religion or politics things happen.”

The social justice cause of the rally this year is to support the passage of the Drive SAFE bills that would let undocumented people get a state id or a driver’s license. Botello continued,

“We're still fighting here in Michigan to make sure that people are able to get driver's licenses to go back and forth from work back and forth from family events, the people who are out there, picking the food that we eat, they have to be able to get back and forth from work. And so, again, the fight that has started decades ago, we're still continuing that fight.”

Supporters say that the six bills, that are in state senate and house committees, would lower everyone’s insurance costs and make the roads safer.

“So, we have a lot of legislators that will be voting, and working for us so we can get the driver's license for all passed, hopefully in 2024.”

Lupe says the hard-working undocumented men and women deserve the dignity and right to operate a vehicle legally.

‘We're an integral part of the community here of the city of the state. And so, we become part of that big tapestry that makes us a vibrant community."

Organizers of the march are encouraging residents to tell their state legislators to support the Drive SAFE bills.

