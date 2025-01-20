Pump price yoyo: GR gas is up 10¢ from last week, down 10¢ from last month, but…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Average gas prices in and around Grand Rapids are up by 9.9¢ since last week, according to fuel surveyors, GasBuddy — 3.5¢ above the national average.

We’re still 10¢ lower than last month—but 12¢ higher than 1 year ago according to data released Monday morning.

"It was only a matter of time before the national average began to rise, with oil prices last week reaching their highest level since July. Diesel prices have also jumped, driven by cold weather that has boosted heating oil demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition, with President Trump's inauguration tomorrow, there could be price impacts depending on the executive orders he is preparing to sign. We'll be closely monitoring potential impacts from any orders, while the threat of tariffs and possible retribution from Canada remain top of mind. However, the current increase is not yet the traditional seasonal rise, which is also likely to push prices higher and could begin in a few weeks."

On top of gasoline prices going up, the price of diesel is rose 8.1¢ over the last week to $3.79/gal.

The average price/gallon for gas around Grand Rapids is $3.11/gal, while the national average sits at $3.09/gal.

Historical Gas Price Data for January 20 Grand Rapids Average National Average 2024 $2.99/g $3.07/g 2023 $3.20/g $3.40/g 2022 $3.26/g $3.32/g 2021 $2.25/g $2.40/g 2020 $2.41/g $2.54/g 2019 $2.06/g $2.24/g 2018 $2.58/g $2.53/g 2017 $2.27/g $2.31/g 2016 $1.68/g $1.87/g 2015 $1.90/g $2.04/g

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kalamazoo- $3.05/g, up 21.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g.

Lansing- $3.10/g, up 16.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.94/g.

You can keep track of GasBuddy's data for both the US and Canada on their website.

