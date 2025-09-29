Pulaski Days celebrating 53 years in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Celebrating its 53rd year in Grand Rapids this year, the annual Pulaski Days are back and open to the public!

PULASKI DAYS SCHEDULE



Golf Outing on September 20th

Kick Off: Flag Raising event

- September 28th at 2:00 pm

- Diamond Ave Hall 435 Diamond Ave NE

- September 28th at 2:00 pm - Diamond Ave Hall 435 Diamond Ave NE Kielbasa Eating Contest

- October 1st at 7:00 pm

- Saint Casimir's - 6th Street Hall (649 6th St NW)

- October 1st at 7:00 pm - Saint Casimir's - 6th Street Hall (649 6th St NW) Pulaski Days Parade

- October 5th at 11:30 am

- Parade route is on the East Side down Michigan Street from College to Diamond

- October 5th at 11:30 am - Parade route is on the East Side down Michigan Street from College to Diamond Polka Mass

- October 5th at 11:30 am

- St Anthony Catholic Church (2230 Lake Michigan Dr NW)

- October 5th at 11:30 am - St Anthony Catholic Church (2230 Lake Michigan Dr NW) Raffle Drawing

- October 5th at 6:00 pm

- Saint Stanislaus - Little Hall (823 Michigan Ave NE)

Starting as a weekend festival back in 1972 as a way to support the area's Polish halls, the event has now grown to a week-long event including 13 Polish clubs and fraternal organizations who are opening their doors to everyone to share food, music, and traditions.

PARTICIPATING CLUBS



American Legion Post 459

Knights of Columbus

Polish Falcons

Sacred Heart Benevolent Society Eastern Avenue Hall

Sacred Heart Club - Kosciuszko Hall

Saint Adalberts Aid Society - 5th Street Hall

Saint Casimir's - 6th Street Hall

Saint Isidores Aid Society - Diamond Hall, home of the Pulaski Days Monument and Pulaski Square

Saint Ladislaus Aid Sociey "Laddies Hall"

Saint Stanislaus - Little Hall

Saint Peter & Paul Aid Society - Saint Georges

Sons & Daughters Club

Vytautas Aid Society

Kosciuszko Hall, where we were on Monday morning, will be serving over 700 pounds of fresh kielbasa from Franks Meat Market on Fulton, 100 pounds of homemade kapusta made by the kitchen crew, and too many pierogi's and golumpki's to count.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube