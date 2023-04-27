Public invited to attend swearing-in ceremony of new Grand Rapids fire chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids residents are invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the city’s newest fire chief.

Dr. Brad Brown was selected to lead the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) on April 10. He will succeed outgoing Fire Chief John Lehman, who will retire after Dr. Brown is sworn in.

Brown is scheduled to be sworn in Monday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. inside the Commission Chambers on the ninth floor of City Hall.

“We hope residents and others in the community join us to celebrate this special occasion,” says Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, who will be in attendance. “This is another chapter in the history of our fire department and a chance to show support for the new leader of the GRFD.”

City Manager Mark Washington is also expected to attend.

“[Dr. Brown] will build upon the great foundation laid under Chief Lehman’s extraordinary leadership,” Washington said following Dr. Brown’s appointment. “He cares deeply for our residents, this organization, his fellow firefighters and the department. I’m confident that he will continue to elevate the quality of life for Grand Rapidians and ensure they have a world-class fire department.”

The ceremony will also be streamed to the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Dr. Brown has 27 years of experience in fire service, 20 of which took place within Grand Rapids, city officials say.

