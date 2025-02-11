Protesters in Grand Rapids demand Musk to be removed from Trump administration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Protesters showed up to federal offices in Grand Rapids Monday calling for action to be taken against Elon Musk as well as other unelected officials in President Trump’s administration.

It was part of a statewide demonstration directed at 15 U.S. representatives, including Democrat Hillary Scholten.

We’re told protesters wish for representatives to hold Musk accountable for taking over federal agencies, a move they consider “unconstitutional.”

Organizers explain Monday’s protest is in response to Musk and DOGE gaining access to payment information in the Department of Treasury, allowing them to view Americans’ personal information.

“I think our main message is that we have to get Elon Musk out, whatever means they need to do,” says Gwen Vogelzang with Michiganders Demand Action Against Musk. “To do that, I think that his influence right now is just creating a trickling effect that isn't going to slow down, and we know that based on what their plans are moving forward. So that was our first message. We wanted to hear kind of what's happening behind the scenes, and be assured that the Dems are working together. And we were we were told, ‘Yes, we are working together.’”

Protesters say they believe their voices were heard, at least by Scholten’s office.

However, the president is seemingly the only person who can remove Musk at this time. President Trump last week said he has Musk’s support.

