Proposals sought for murals, 2D installations at Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) is looking for more artists to decorate its interior space at Concourse A following its recent expansion.

This time, the airport is seeking proposals to decorate the concourse’s walls with murals and 2D installations.

We’re told proposals should depict or represent West Michigan’s iconic environments, featuring color spectrums reflective of its sand dunes, forests, cityscapes, farmland and Lake Michigan.

“This new modernized concourse was designed to reflect the unique characteristics of our region,” says GRR Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson. “Our design team was very intentional about creating opportunities within this new space to showcase the diverse talents of our local art community.”

Proposals must be submitted before March 26.

More information is available here:

2311 Elevate Wall Murals by WXMI on Scribd

READ MORE: Ford International Airport undergoing $110M expansion

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube