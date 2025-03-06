Pronto Pup Grand Rapids announces upcoming storefront

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pronto Pup Grand Rapids announced it will soon open a new storefront!

The business says they don’t have an exact opening date yet but they are expecting to hold a grand opening sometime in May.

We’re told the store will be open three days a week from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

The grand opening date and location will be announced sometime next month.

“We are very excited and thank you to all our loyal fans and customers!” the business writes.

