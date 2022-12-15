Project Night Lights brightens up the view at Helen DeVos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The view at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital was especially bright on Wednesday night.

Every month, "Project Night Lights" creates a spectacle of blinking lights outside of the Grand Rapids hospital, and as the holidays approach, it's bringing some holiday cheer to those receiving medical care this December.

Kids at the hospital flashed their cellphones or flashlights out the windows. In response, a parade of community members and local law enforcement flashed their lights right back.

For one girl, it was an extra special night. When she received a Facetime call from one of her nurses, who was in the group gathered outside.

Ava Weis, 10, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in January.

"The nurses were amazing," she says, "and I loved it here, and I couldn't have asked for anything more."

She said Project Night Lights lifted her spirits.

"It made me happy to know that there was still good in this world, and that they didn't just focus it on, like, them being sick around Christmas," she said. "Instead, they tried to make them feel a bit better about it. With everyone showing up here."

The lights will be back in front of Helen DeVos on the second Wednesday of every month, starting in June.

