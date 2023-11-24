PROBLEM SOLVERS: Holiday shopping provides perfect 'gift' for scammers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Thanksgiving over, the holiday shopping season now kicks into high gear but experts say this time of year also gives criminals the perfect gift, a chance to scam someone.

A 2022 survey from AARP found 76 percent of U.S. consumers experienced or got targeted by at least one for of fraud tied to the holidays, like requests from (often fake) charities for year-end donations.

“It really is important that we all do our part to separate fact from fiction and find those legitimate organizations to help our entire local economy,” said Troy Baker, vice president of community relations and educational foundation at the Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan. “When we talk about scams, it's a long term loss. Along with the money you lose, now, you lose trust in the marketplace.”

This week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel launched a new consumer protection website with the hopes it’s easier for people to access common scams, look into charities, and more.

Baker says as online shopping grows in popularity, his organization continues to see fraudsters who create imposter websites, sell counterfeit goods then send fake tracking information or request more money to ensure a safe delivery.

“Just because it's a paid ad, doesn't mean it's legitimate,” said Baker. “You really do need to do your homework, especially if it's a site you've never heard of before. If it's one of those places you already know and trust, go directly to that site and find the offer you want.”

He suggests customers search an online retailer’s address or copy the first few lines of its mission statement. If other businesses with that same information come up, it usually indicates a scam. Baker adds to be weary of ultra low prices too.

“Usually the hottest items have a range, and everybody's within a few dollars of the discount so if you see one that's completely out of whack, that's a big red flag,” said Baker. “The other thing to pay attention to, really carefully, this time of year, especially when buying online, is are you really get the site you think you're at? A lot of these, especially on social media, will offer a great deal, half price, less than half price, and use a big name, but when you click on the link, it doesn't take you to that big name’s website.”

He says in person shopping usually provides better protections but encourages people to use a credit card, not a money transfer app, and understand return policies.

Baker notes some retailers turn into pop-up shops during the holidays, which the BBB often gets complaints about.

“Learn about them and make sure you ask some questions,” said Baker. “Where are you? How do I get a hold of you in January if we need to? If there's something wrong with this, how do I get a replacement? Learn what those policies are, where they are and who they are.”

For those who want to donate their money, Baker says ask around about different causes then independently research those charities.

“Every dollar that’s sent to a scammer is $1, that's not spent right here in our local community, for local jobs, and local investment,” said Baker.