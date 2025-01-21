Pro-immigrant group marches 'for no deportations' in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Immigration will play a crucial role during President Trump’s second term in office.

Movimiento Cosecha, a pro-immigrant group, held a “March for No Deportations” Monday in anticipation of what the next four years may hold.

"We are here in this cold weather because we don't want any deportations in our community,” says Community Organizer Gema Lowe. “Our members, undocumented immigrants, need respect and dignity because we're here to work. We are not criminals."

FOX 17 swung by the rally in downtown Grand Rapids, where dozens braved the extreme cold to oppose the rhetoric on deportations. We’re told people in the community are experiencing “fear” and they’re “tired” of being taken from their families.

One organizer says the march is intended to send a message to state lawmakers.

FOX 17

"From the local authorities to the state authorities to declare this as Michigan in the state, in the city and the county a sanctuary, sanctuary for immigrants, so the police would not cooperate with ICE for any deportations," says Lowe. “The fear of deportation is always there regardless who's in power. So we want that to end. We want that to have permanent protection for everyone and undocumented workers, because there's people here that been for more than 20 years contributing to society, working on those jobs that nobody else takes, working in harsh weather."

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she plans to work with the Trump administration as best as she can. When asked about committing law enforcement agencies to mass deportations, she said, “I think that it’s premature to … anticipate exactly what the Trump administration will do. We’ve been doing some preparation for a number of different scenarios, but I don’t want to prejudge it.”

Michigan Governor Whitmer wants to find common ground with President-elect Trump JOEY CAPPELLETTI and ISABELLA VOLMERT

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube