Price drop at the pump: Why it could stay for a while

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The approach of the summer driving season usually means higher prices at the gas pump, but that may not be the case this year.

“Gas prices typically reach their yearly peak around April 10, so we may have already witnessed 'peak pain' at the pump for 2025,” says analyst Patrick DeHaan at GasBuddy.com.

Average gas prices have dropped 22.4 cents a gallon in Grand Rapids, according to a weekly survey of 246 stations in Grand Rapids. The new average of $3.01/gallon is 6.4 cents lower than a month ago and 68.4 cents lower than a year ago.

The range of gas prices in the city is broad, from a low of $2.15/gallon to a high of $3.69.

The national average price of gas is $3.13/gallon, 46.9 cents lower than a year ago.

Kalamazoo’s average is $3.01, Lansing $3.02.

The lower gas prices are being driven by uncertainty generated by tariff questions and an increase in production by OPEC countries.

That uncertainty can be a positive or a negative.

“While I do expect gas prices to continue trending lower,” said DeHaan, “any abrupt change in the current tariff situation could eventually bring the decline to a halt.

