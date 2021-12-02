Power outage knocks out traffic lights in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic lights were knocked out following a power outage in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

The city of Grand Rapids advised all motorists to treat corresponding intersections as four-way stops until repairs were made.

We're experiencing temporary outages to traffic signals downtown. When traffic signals are down, treat them like four-way stops. @OnTheGoGR is working to restore power as quickly as possible. https://t.co/7OMUxwW6UW — City of Grand Rapids (@CityGrandRapids) December 2, 2021

The issued was resolved shortly after the outage was reported, according to GR Transportation.

This issue has been resolved. 🚦 Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/xH6SGg1Doz — GR Transportation (@OnTheGoGR) December 2, 2021

