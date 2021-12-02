Watch
Power outage knocks out traffic lights in downtown Grand Rapids

Posted at 5:51 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 17:55:58-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic lights were knocked out following a power outage in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

The city of Grand Rapids advised all motorists to treat corresponding intersections as four-way stops until repairs were made.

The issued was resolved shortly after the outage was reported, according to GR Transportation.

