Power outage affects people in southwest Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Power went out for a few thousand customers Monday morning after a squirrel caused the issue at the Wealthy Street Substation, according to Consumers Energy.

As of mid-morning, 1,385 customers were without power in southwest Grand Rapids, east of the Grand River to Haynes Ave. and north of Hall St.

In another area, 1,871 customers were without power south of Bridge St. and north of Wealthy St., west of the Grand River.

“Crews are finishing restoration and customers should be restored shortly,” a spokesperson said just before 10:30 a.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube