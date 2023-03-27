Poster unveiled for 2023 Festival of the Arts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The poster for the 2023 Festival of the Arts in Grand Rapids was officially unveiled on Sunday.

The design of the poster was from West Michigan Artist Maggie Bandstra. Her paintings are described as nature-inspired abstractions.

Bandstra is currently an adjunct ceramics professor at Hope College. She also works part-time at Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists Residency as the manager of retail programming.

“When I was a kid, I finally remember going to the [Festival of the Arts] with my parents,” said Bandstra. “And my dad worked downtown Grand Rapids. So it looked down from his office window, and see all the people around. And yeah, it was just, it’s a really nice event for families.”

The festival features different performances, a juried exhibition, and plenty of food.

The 2023 Festival of the Arts will be held June 2-4.

