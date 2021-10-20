Portion of WB I-196 closed Wednesday evening due to accident, car fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A portion of West Bound I-196 that stretched through a large portion of Grand Rapids was closed for several hours Wednesday due to a car accident and car fire.

The crash happened near the Chicago Drive exit around 5:45 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident, according to Michigan State Police.

Grand Rapids Troopers responded to a 3 vehicle crash on west bound I-196 near Chicago Dr. this at approx. 5:43 PM this evening. One vehicle caught fire but thankfully no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/6x3WifkM34 — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) October 20, 2021

Traffic was limited to one lane for a while, but the expressway has since re-opened in the area.

