Portion of WB I-196 closed Wednesday evening due to accident, car fire

Neil Boyce
Posted at 7:15 PM, Oct 20, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A portion of West Bound I-196 that stretched through a large portion of Grand Rapids was closed for several hours Wednesday due to a car accident and car fire.

The crash happened near the Chicago Drive exit around 5:45 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident, according to Michigan State Police.

Traffic was limited to one lane for a while, but the expressway has since re-opened in the area.

