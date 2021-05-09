Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Portion of Division Avenue in Grand Rapids closing for water main work

Division Ave. between Wealthy & Cherry St. will be closed starting tomorrow at 7 a.m.
items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Road Closed Sign
Posted at 3:54 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 15:56:40-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A portion of Division Avenue in Grand Rapids will be closed for three days this week, according to the City of Grand Rapids.

Division Ave. between Wealthy Street and Cherry Street will be closed Monday, May 10, beginning at 7 a.m.

This area is expected to be closed through Wednesday, May 12, for water main work.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time