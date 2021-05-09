Portion of Division Avenue in Grand Rapids closing for water main work

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A portion of Division Avenue in Grand Rapids will be closed for three days this week, according to the City of Grand Rapids.

Division Ave. between Wealthy Street and Cherry Street will be closed Monday, May 10, beginning at 7 a.m.

This area is expected to be closed through Wednesday, May 12, for water main work.

⚠ Road closure starting tomorrow ⚠

Division Ave. (btw Wealthy & Cherry St.) will be closed starting tomorrow at 7am until Wednesday, May 12 at 4pm due to water main work.

Detours are:

* Northbound: Wealthy to Jefferson to Cherry

* Southbound: Cherry to Jefferson to Wealthy pic.twitter.com/70Ynq3BNzG — City of Grand Rapids (@CityGrandRapids) May 9, 2021

