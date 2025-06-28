Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MSP searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash on NB-131

The Michigan State Police are investigating Saturday's fatal crash on Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo County.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

This happened around 3:00 a.m. on Northbound US-131, just north of Wealthy St. Investigators say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash, and they believe a second vehicle was involved before leaving the scene.

Michigan State Police are now asking the public to reach out with any tips to help identify that suspect vehicle. It is described as a 2006-07, dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, with a missing passenger-side mirror and body damage.

If you have any information about that vehicle or the driver, reach out to Michigan State Police at their Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411, or call Kent County Central Dispatch.

