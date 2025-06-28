MSP searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash on NB-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

This happened around 3:00 a.m. on Northbound US-131, just north of Wealthy St. Investigators say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash, and they believe a second vehicle was involved before leaving the scene.

Michigan State Police are now asking the public to reach out with any tips to help identify that suspect vehicle. It is described as a 2006-07, dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, with a missing passenger-side mirror and body damage.

Public Assistance Requested:



Around 3:00 AM this morning, June 28th, troopers from the Grand Rapids Post responded to a serious injury motorcycle crash on northbound US-131 just north of Wealthy Street.

Through the investigation, it has been determined that a second vehicle was… pic.twitter.com/gsHyYorCg6 — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) June 28, 2025

If you have any information about that vehicle or the driver, reach out to Michigan State Police at their Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411, or call Kent County Central Dispatch.

