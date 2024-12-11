Police learn jiujitsu-style techniques to help arrest combative subjects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the toughest jobs police officers face is trying to arrest a combative person. Officers from all over the state were learning jiujitsu-based tactics to help them safely make arrests.

Officers from 15 different police departments were on their third day of four, training at the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). FOX 17 was allowed to watch one of their exercises as they practiced martial arts techniques to safely arrest a subject.

Effective Fitness Combatives Co-founder Jay Wadsworth said, “If I can control a human being properly and not allow them to get to weapons or move, and understand how I can control them, get them into custody, then we can go into post-immediate use-of-force options better by getting them to their side, searching the rest of their body, getting them up.”

Trainers say by mastering the jiujitsu-style techniques, police can de-escalate a situation by quickly subduing a suspect before it escalates into deadly force.

GRPD had around 30 of their officers at the training. They will take what they learn and teach the rest of the department.

Training and Engagement Division Commander Capt. Dave Siver said, “So, for example, you know a two-person takedown where before, some of the techniques weren't super effective, and it just leads to a greater level of force or injury. So now these officers, the men and women out there, are doing a great job, and they've got a skill set that's, you know, kind of second to none.”

GRPD says in order to keep citizens and their officers safe, it is important that their officers are always being trained in the latest police techniques.

