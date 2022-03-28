Watch
Police investigating suspicious death in Grand Rapids

Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 14:26:46-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a suspicious death.

Police say a call came in around 12:30 Monday afternoon for a body found in the 1200 block of Hoyt Street SE.

Officers responding to the call discovered a man’s body in the area.

Details are extremely limited, but police are investigating the death as suspicious.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death should call contact GRPD detectives at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

