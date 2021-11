WYOMING, Mich. — Police say they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a Grand Rapids area motel overnight.

It happened around midnight at the Grand Rapids Inn located off 28th Street. .

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, a 38-year-old security guard at the motel was checking out a complaint when they were shot and killed. The suspect was later found dead from an apparent suicide.

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect in the case.