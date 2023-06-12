Police arrest 5 teens after large crowd disrupts traffic in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Five teens are in custody after disrupting traffic in downtown Grand Rapids over the weekend.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says a crowd of unruly teenagers impacted traffic flow at Ionia Avenue and Oakes Street at roughly 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

We’re told officers were in the process of breaking up the group when an air-soft gun was fired.

The same group reemerged near Van Andel Arena before officers returned to break them up a second time, according to GRPD.

Police say the teens kept reuniting and causing disruptions throughout the downtown area until around 1:30 a.m.

Five people were arrested by the end of the night.

