Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Police arrest 5 teens after large crowd disrupts traffic in downtown GR

GRPD cruiser 05202023
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
GRPD cruiser 05202023
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 10:08:56-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Five teens are in custody after disrupting traffic in downtown Grand Rapids over the weekend.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says a crowd of unruly teenagers impacted traffic flow at Ionia Avenue and Oakes Street at roughly 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

We’re told officers were in the process of breaking up the group when an air-soft gun was fired.

The same group reemerged near Van Andel Arena before officers returned to break them up a second time, according to GRPD.

Police say the teens kept reuniting and causing disruptions throughout the downtown area until around 1:30 a.m.

Five people were arrested by the end of the night.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward