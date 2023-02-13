Watch Now
Police: 3 men seriously hurt in Grand Rapids shooting

Posted at 7:39 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 19:40:00-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police confirm three men are seriously injured after a shooting broke out near a beauty store on the city's west side.

The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Police say the shooting happened inside or near a business close to the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Leonard Street NW.

One weapon has been recovered, authorities confirm.

Details are limited, but police believe the shooting was the result of a targeted confrontation.

Police have not provided information about a suspect.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew on scene and is working to bring you more information.

