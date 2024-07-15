Plume of smoke blankets SE Grand Rapids as crews fight recycling center fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Firefighters are actively working to contain flames at Padnos Front Street facility near Wealthy St.

Smoke could be seen looking southwest from the FOX 17 Tower Camera and spreading across the river to the southeastern side of town.

The first call came in just after 3 a.m.

"[We] arrived to find pretty heavy smoke showing, encountered heavy fire conditions inside metal shavings, some oils, making it quite difficult to extinguish," Brown explained. "Given the construction type— bowstring roof construction— we decided to go defensive."

Padnos personnel told first responders the building had been secured overnight and was still locked.

"We haven't been able to do a complete search. But at this point, we assumed that the building was secure and no one was inside," Brown explained. "That's where we pull back and try to keep it to the building or area of origin because we're not actively rescuing people"

Along with the metal shavings and oils, the building handles magnesium recycling, which is highly reactive to water, slowing down efforts.

"It's gonna continue to burn for hours so again, we're gonna be here all day working on this," said Brown. "most of the smoke is going up, dissipating pretty good... at this point is probably better for us to let it burn and burn some of that stuff off rather than suppress it fully."

Brown added the structure is too unsafe to enter and asks people to avoid the area while they continue to work.