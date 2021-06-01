'Plein Air' by Festival of the Arts coming to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Festival of the Arts has unveiled its schedule for this weekend’s “En Plein Air” event in downtown Grand Rapids.

“En plein air” is French for “outdoors,” and Festival of the Arts plans to expand its original concept to include musicians and landscape artists within designated social zones and throughout downtown Grand Rapids.

Artists from across Michigan will be spread throughout downtown to paint urban landscapes, live, and their work will be entered into a prize exhibition juried by Stephen Smith of Muse Gallery. Instrumentalists will also be playing live in social zones on Saturday, June 5 during peak dining hours.

Events will take place June 4-6.

The full schedule includes:

- June 2 – 4: Kids take away paint activities being handed out in local parks

o Wednesday, June 2, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Richmond Park, 1101 Richmond St NW.

o Thursday, June 3, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Avenue NW.

o Friday, June 4, 6 – 8:30 p.m. McKay Jaycee Park, 2531 Kalamazoo Ave SE.

· Friday, June 4: Performances by Opera GR, Diatribe and others, as well as the Bivins Legacy Award presentation, to be shown at Studio Park downtown from 5-6:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs and enjoy from the grass/park.

· Saturday, June 5: Live musicians in social zones from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m.

· Ongoing through July 4: A virtual Regional Arts Exhibition and Competition including art inspired by the Grand River Virtual Youth Arts Exhibition

Festival merchandise may be purchased here.