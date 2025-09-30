PLAY BALL!: Mitten Brewing Co. helping Tigers fans cheer on team in playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Tigers are back in the MLB Playoffs, and they are facing off against division rival Cleveland in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series set for 1:08 pm Tuesday, Sept. 30 on ESPN.

This best-of-three series will be played entirely in Cleveland, because they are the higher-seeded team, but that doesn't mean fans will have to miss out on rooting for the Tigers with their fellow fans.

(6) Tigers at (3) Guardians Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, 1 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, 1 p.m.

The Mitten Brewing Company is a baseball-themed microbrewery on Grand Rapids's West Side, serving up award-winning beer and pizza.

