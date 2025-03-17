'PLAY BALL!': GRPM exhibit showcases massive collection of Detroit Tigers baseballs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is set to unveil the world's largest collection of signed Detroit Tigers baseballs thanks to a generous donation from a local family.

Daren Bower

The new exhibit, titled "Play Ball! The World's Largest Collection of Detroit Tigers Baseballs," will showcase 1,200 autographed baseballs and memorabilia dating back to 1901. The collection was gifted to the museum by Steve and Mary Nagengast of Ada, Michigan.

Steve Nagengast

Steve Nagengast, who became a Tigers fan in the 1960s and began collecting signed baseballs in the 1980s, said, "I never wanted to sell the baseballs. I could have sold them off; I just wanted to keep the collection together."

Daren Bower

The exhibit will feature more than just baseballs. Andrea Melvin, collections curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, explained, "There's a nostalgic feeling when you go into this display. You know, a lot of us are baseball fans, Tigers fans, and ... get to kind of reminisce on these different players."

Additional items on display will include audio recordings, seats from Tiger Stadium, and Al Kaline's Gold Glove Award.

Daren Bower

Nagengast chose the Grand Rapids Public Museum for its proximity and the staff's enthusiasm. "The Grand Rapids Public Museum not only being local but the people there and their excitement for the collection and how they wanted to preserve it, they've been working a year now on putting together a beautiful exhibit," he said.

The museum has created numerous educational elements to accompany the display. Nagengast noted, "The Grand Rapids Public Museum has put together 25 or 30 different little stories that are written next to each baseball and people can learn about the history of the past."

Daren Bower

The exhibit is scheduled to open on April 4, coinciding with the home openers for both the Detroit Tigers and the West Michigan Whitecaps.

