Planned Parenthood adds procedural abortion service to Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Planned Parenthood announced its Grand Rapids location now offers procedural abortions.

It is the only center to offer procedural abortions in Grand Rapids, after the Heritage Clinic for Women closed in August 2023. A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood says the Irwin/Martin center on Cherry Street was barred from performing procedural abortions under Michigan's Targeted Restrictions of Abortion Providers laws. Those laws were lifted after voters approved making abortion legal in Michigan back in 2022.

State lawmakers passed sweeping changes in 2023 to roll back restrictions on abortions, including the Targeted Restrictions of Abortion Providers.

Planned Parenthood says it offers procedural abortions at four locations across the state: Ann Arbor, Flint, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids. All 14 locations provide medication abortions.

A spokesperson says the addition of Grand Rapids for procedural abortions will alleviate an influx of women seeking abortions at the Kalamazoo center, which is seeing a number of women driving in from Indiana.

Indiana was the first state to ban abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Medication abortions can be used up to 11 weeks into a pregnancy; procedural abortions are an option beyond that time according to Planned Parenthood.

