PINKN' PATCH: One year after burglary, Grand Rapids nonprofit still paints pumpkins for breast cancer support

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Pinkn' Patch will sprout for a second time, returning to raise money for families with a breast cancer patient after a burglary slowed its fundraising efforts last fall.

"We bit off so much more than we could chew," said Pinkn' Patch founder Scott Packer. "We took a step back and figured out how to pivot, how to make it work."

In 2023, the newly-founded West Michigan nonprofit attempted to paint and sell 20,000 pumpkins during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. A break-in at its Grand Rapids warehouse — in addition to a business model that "was really not possible" — meant Pinkn' Patch had no money left over to put toward its charitable cause.

"The man that did it, I hope it helped him out," said Packer, referring to the person who stole two commercial paint sprayers and hundreds of paint brushes from Pinkn' Patch.

Packer says he's forgiven them. One year later, he's still fighting for families with a breast cancer patient, too. He founded the nonprofit after two of his "dear friends" were diagnosed with the disease.

"I had the idea, and it just made sense and I think we can help a lot of people doing it," Packer said.

On Wednesday, Packer and his team inflated a bounce house-like structure, capable of containing the nonprofit's painting operation to the parking lot of A.K. Rikk's in Forest Hills.

The retailer will also be the site of a 'Pink Out' this Saturday. From 3:00pm to 9:00pm, food, drinks and entertainment will be provided for those who purchase a ticket.

Later this month, Pinkn' Patch will hold a Detroit Lions-Dallas Cowboys watch party at Wildwood Family Farms.

At both events, painted pink pumpkins will be available for purchase. Referred to as 'Pinkn's, the Breast Cancer Awareness Month themed decor has also been distributed for sale at local stores and restaurants.

Pinkn' Patch plans to put donations toward the development of an app that will connect families with a breast cancer patient to simple services: Laundry, lawn care, a ride to treatment.

"It's fun this year, Packer said. "I'd never lost the passion."

To learn more about Pinkn' Patch, the Pink Out and the Backyard Bash, click here.

