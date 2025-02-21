Pictures worth 1,000 detours; Officials show necessity of major bridge repairs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're a regular commuter on I-96 heading east out of Grand Rapids, pack your patience— there are detours in your future.

But please note; it's no mere paint job blocking the path.

Pictures of the degrading East Beltline bridge over I-96 bring the need for repairs into stunning clarity.

Sara J. Martin

You can see cracks in the underside of the bridge, while another picture shows footings and girders have rusted through— leaving holes in the structure thousands drive over (and under) every day.

On Friday, U.S. Congresswoman Hillary Scholten announced a $25 million grant to replace the structure.

At the moment there is no timeline for this project, but MDOT tells us it should be a 1-year endeavor

