Pickup truck drives into Grand Rapids area funeral home

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Service says a pickup truck accidentally drove into its building Tuesday evening.

The funeral home, which is on Cascade Road in Grand Rapids Charter Township, says it happened around 5:30 p.m.

They believe the pickup was driving on Kenmore Road toward Cascade Road when it happened.

The funeral home says no one was hurt, and it is fully operable still with the damage being boarded up right away.

Right now, it’s not clear what exactly caused the crash, but FOX 17 has reached out to local law enforcement to get more information.

