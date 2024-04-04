Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

PHOTOS: Grand Rapids Rise players tour Mary Free Bed

GR Rise Visit Mary Free Bed-10.jpg
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
GR Rise Visit Mary Free Bed-10.jpg
GR Rise Visit Mary Free Bed-11.jpg
GR Rise Visit Mary Free Bed-08.jpg
GR Rise Visit Mary Free Bed-09.jpg
GR Rise Visit Mary Free Bed-06.jpg
GR Rise Visit Mary Free Bed-07.jpg
GR Rise Visit Mary Free Bed-03.jpg
GR Rise Visit Mary Free Bed-05.jpg
GR Rise Visit Mary Free Bed-01.jpg
Posted at 5:19 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 17:19:09-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Patients at Mary Free Bed (MFB) received a visit from a pair of professional volleyball players!

Claire Chaussee and Sarah Sponcil from the Grand Rapids Rise toured the hospital and interacted with patients, MFB says.

A spokesperson tells us the Grand Rapids athletes stopped by the Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports department, Recreational Therapy, and Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics office.

We’re told they passed a beach ball with one of the hospital’s younger patients and delivered smiles to everyone along the way.

Claire and Sarah also took photos with patients and staff and signed autographs.

The Grand Rapids Rise’s next match is scheduled for this Saturday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book