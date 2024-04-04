PHOTOS: Grand Rapids Rise players tour Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Patients at Mary Free Bed (MFB) received a visit from a pair of professional volleyball players!

Claire Chaussee and Sarah Sponcil from the Grand Rapids Rise toured the hospital and interacted with patients, MFB says.

A spokesperson tells us the Grand Rapids athletes stopped by the Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports department, Recreational Therapy, and Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics office.

We’re told they passed a beach ball with one of the hospital’s younger patients and delivered smiles to everyone along the way.

Claire and Sarah also took photos with patients and staff and signed autographs.

The Grand Rapids Rise’s next match is scheduled for this Saturday.

