Pete Holmes' LaughFest show on March 9 postponed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s LaughFest has announced that comedian Pete Holmes’ show for the event has been postponed. Holmes was previously scheduled to perform on Thursday at Fountain Street Church at 7 p.m.

The show was postponed due to a COVID-19 diagnosis within Holmes’ team.

“We appreciate your understanding as we work to reschedule Pete’s show for the health and safety of everyone,” said Wendy Wigger, president of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids and Gilda’s LaughFest. “If you have tickets to Pete’s show – don’t worry! Hold onto your tickets. As more information is available, we will reach out to all ticketholders with further information.”

“Grand Rapids, I am so sorry I have to cancel my show,” said Holmes in a video message. “I love Grand Rapids. I have friends out there I was looking forward to seeing. I was looking forward to the show – I love that venue. We’ll find a way to make it work another time and I will see you then.”

Ticketholders for Holmes’ show can check their emails for more information.

The 2023 edition of Gilda’s LaughFest began on Wednesday, and will continue through Sunday. The headliners include Tig Notaro, the Clean Comedy Showcase, Daphnique Springs, and Mike Vecchione.

The video message from Holmes can be watched below:

