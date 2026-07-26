Person of interest in custody after deadly Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have a person of interest in custody after a deadly shooting on the city's Southeast Side. Officers were called to the scene around 1:30 A.M. Sunday near East Mall Drive SE and East Beltline Avenue.

Officers found the victim, an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest fled the scene.

Michigan State Police found the person of interest's vehicle and started a pursuit. The vehicle crashed into a pole near Straight Avenue SW and Butterworth Street SW, where officers brought them into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD Detectives at (616) 456-3380 or leave an anonymous tip through Silent Observer.

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