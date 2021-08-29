People in West Michigan looking to beat the heat during high temperatures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From Alger Heights to Creston, families found their ways to splash pads throughout Grand Rapids on Saturday with the hopes the cold water helped them combat the hot and humid conditions.

“That heat’s definitely been getting to us,” said Samantha Jones.

Jones brought her 6-year-old nephew and a friend to Aberdeen Park to try and escape her apartment, which doesn’t have air conditioning.

“I figured getting him out into the water would help kind of alleviate some of the crankiness,” said Jones.

Flor Evans, who brought her granddaughters and niece to Alger Park, said while her home has cool air, the splash pad offers an opportunity for her family to move around on days like Saturday.

“You don’t have to go to the lake too far to have fun and get wet,” said Evans. “You can do it right in your neighborhood.”

Through Sunday, Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties are under a “code orange” air-quality alert. It means people who are sensitive to air pollution, like those with heart and lung issues and small children, should avoid prolonged, strenuous work or exercise.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is urging people to make clean-air choices through the weekend.

According to EGLE, the following voluntary choices reduce the air pollution emissions that can lead to poor air quality:

Walk, bike, or consider using public transportation where possible.

Maintain your vehicle. A well-tuned car emits less pollution.

Drive at moderate speeds and avoid “jack rabbit” starts and stops.

Avoid topping off your tank when refueling — it leads to spills.

Defer using other gas-powered lawn equipment on an Action! Day. Small engines usually have inefficient emission-control systems.

Avoid “drive-thru” windows at fast-food restaurants and banks on Action! Days.

Tele-conference instead of driving to meetings.

Defer / avoid using oil-based paints, solvents and cleaners.

Save electricity. Adjust air conditioner temperature a few degrees higher. Turn off appliances and lights when not in use.

Purchase energy-efficient appliances and products.

Refuel after 6 p.m.

Mel Trotter Ministries is operating a cooling center this weekend. To learn more, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube