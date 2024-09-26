Watch Now
Pedestrian in serious condition, hit at Grand Rapids intersection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian is in serious condition after being hit early Thursday morning at the intersection of Fulton and Crahen.

Michigan State Police posted about the crash, saying the driver had a green arrow and didn't see the person in the road.

The road was closed for just over an hour while first responders took the pedestrian to the hospital and investigated the crash.

