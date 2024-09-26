Pedestrian in serious condition, hit at Grand Rapids intersection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian is in serious condition after being hit early Thursday morning at the intersection of Fulton and Crahen.
Michigan State Police posted about the crash, saying the driver had a green arrow and didn't see the person in the road.
Grand Rapids post troopers are on the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at Crahen NE and Fulton NE in Kent County.— MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) September 26, 2024
Initial investigation is that a vehicle was turning on a green arrow signal and did not see the pedestrian who was crossing the street. The pedestrian was… pic.twitter.com/Ujl5C3yYzH
The road was closed for just over an hour while first responders took the pedestrian to the hospital and investigated the crash.