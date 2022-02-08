Watch
Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids opens idea submission survey

Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids
Posted at 8:29 AM, Feb 08, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is asking for input on how to invest $2 million back into the community.

The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan.

The Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids Committee (PBGR) is overseeing the whole process and will be accepting ideas through May 31.

PBGR wants you to submit your ideas for improving the quality of life in your neighborhood with things like infrastructure, affordable housing, lead paint remediation and education.

There's a survey you can fill out online and multiple ways to submit your ideas.

After all ideas are collected, the committee will narrow them down for a public vote.

After that, the final projects will be presented to the city commission for consideration and approval.

