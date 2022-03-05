Watch
17-year-old injured in NW Grand Rapids shooting, part of Leonard Street closed

Posted at 7:19 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 20:01:58-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Part of Leonard Street is shut down as police investigate a shooting in northwest Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting happened on Alpine Avenue and Muskegon Avenue. We’re told a 17-year-old male suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

The road closure affects the area between Davis Street and Alpine Avenue.

Motorists are advised to seek another route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

