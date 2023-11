GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway into a parental complaint regarding Grand Rapids Public Schools’ (GRPS) chief of staff.

The school district says a parent raised concerns over a phone conversation in which Chief of Staff Larry Johnson was allegedly involved.

We’re told a third party was summoned to review the complaint.

Other staff members will carry out Johnson’s responsibilities in the meantime, according to GRPS.

No other information is available at this time.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube