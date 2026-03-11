Overnight storm floods cars, damages homes on Grand Rapids' northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Floodwaters and hail from an overnight storm damaged nearly 10 cars and at least one home on Grand Rapids' northeast side.

The storm moved through the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, leaving standing water and hail at the corner of Diamond and Carrier Creek streets.

Video from inside one woman's SUV showed hail still sitting in the engine compartment several hours after the storm passed. Other footage from the intersection showed water and hail reaching as high as the doors of cars and trucks.

Kaijh Sledge said her mother's Buick was among roughly 10 cars on the street that were damaged. When they checked on the vehicle the morning after the storm, it would not start.

"We peeked out the window. Her car was spinning and parked across the street, and then the black car, it was a big black truck right here, hit Rob’s car right there, and then our car got flooded. His was flooded. Our cars were still, and so the battery died out, and then so many people kept coming down the street," Sledge said.

Sledge said her mother has insurance but does not have full coverage, leaving the family expecting to pay between $1,000 to $2,000 out of pocket.

I also saw a home in the neighborhood where a basement wall had caved in. Residents at that home were reported to be uninjured.

