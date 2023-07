GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a person who was wounded by gunfire outside a liquor store early Sunday morning.

At 2:07 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside Miss Tracy's Liquor Store, located at 1043 Martin Luther King Jr. St. SE. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a person who had been shot.

No more information is currently available.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Rapids Police.