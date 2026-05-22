GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The North American river otter, one of the cutest critters native to Michigan, is now front and center at the John Ball Zoo.

On Thursday, the zoo cut the ribbon on its newly expanded otter habitat, which is nearly three times the size of the previous space and complete with underwater viewing areas and a fish cannon. While the former habitat held two otters — Quigley and Slyde — two new playmates — brothers Bruce and Crush — have now joined them.

The exhibit greets visitors upon their arrival to the zoo and is also designed to support and educate them on the responsible use of water resources, especially in the Great Lakes region.

"I think a lot of people don't even realize that river otters could be found in your own backyard," John Ball Zoo Animal Care Supervisor Jamie Racalla said. "This is a great example of a [conservation] success story."

"Otters are a great ambassador animal for people to really have an interest and learn about water conservation," Racalla said.

WATCH: FOX 17's Sam Landstra takes on Otterpalooza at the John Ball Zoo

OTTERPALOOZA: John Ball Zoo celebrates new otter habitat over Memorial Day weekend

In celebration of the new exhibit, Otterpalooza will let visitors meet and learn about the freshwater animals while local artists display their talents at the zoo throughout the weekend.

Otterpalooza



Friday, May 22

Grand Rapids Community College: 9:00am - 5:00pm Steel Drum: 10:00am - 12:00pm Juggler: 10:00am - 12:00pm NoBodies Band: 1:30pm - 3:30pm Hula Hooper: 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Saturday, May 23

Guitarist (Drew Alkema): 10:00am - 12:00pm Juggler: 10:00am - 12:00pm Bubble Performer: 1:00pm - 3:00pm Spuddies: 1:30pm - 3:30pm

Sunday, May 24

Guitarist (Drew Alkema): 10:00am - 12:00pm Aerialists: 11:00am - 2:00pm



For more information on Otterpalooza, including the price of admission to the zoo and its hours of operation, click here.

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