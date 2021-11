GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa Hills High School is going virtual because of staffing shortages and COVID-19 cases.

Students will be 100% virtual until Wednesday, Nov. 10 and return to the classroom on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Students were asked to bring their technology home this week.

If they still need it, contact the school for curbside pickup on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Grab and go meals will still be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday through next Wednesday.