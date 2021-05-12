Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Open Houses generating more interest in Grand Rapids

items.[0].image.alt
Pete Bruinsma
Open House
Posted at 3:48 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 15:48:28-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ housing market may not be “booming” the way some cities’ are, but Open Houses are still generating more interest than before, real estate broker Pete Bruinsma told Fox 17.

He says many buyers are more comfortable seeing properties in-person instead of only through videos.

Plus, millennials are wanting to move on from being renters to becoming buyers, according to Bruinsma.

This property here was listed on Wednesday and had about 75 showings scheduled on it by Thursday afternoon.

Open House
Open House
Open House

It boasts a large kitchen and a view of the park.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time