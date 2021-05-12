Open Houses generating more interest in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ housing market may not be “booming” the way some cities’ are, but Open Houses are still generating more interest than before, real estate broker Pete Bruinsma told Fox 17.

He says many buyers are more comfortable seeing properties in-person instead of only through videos.

Plus, millennials are wanting to move on from being renters to becoming buyers, according to Bruinsma.

This property here was listed on Wednesday and had about 75 showings scheduled on it by Thursday afternoon.

It boasts a large kitchen and a view of the park.