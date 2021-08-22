One dead and one in critical condition after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead, and one is in critical condition after a shooting in Grand Rapids.

Authorities are searching for a shooter after responding to shots fired on Eastern Avenue and Cottage Grove SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) went to the Eastern Avenue SE and Cottage Grove SE after multiple people called 911 reporting gunshots in that area.

Officers found the crime scene nearby in the 1500 block of Linden Avenue SE.

Four people were taken to the hospital via private transport with one dead, another in critical condition, and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators and forensic personnel are working on the case in tandem with detectives with the GRPD Major Case.

Those with information are urged to contact investigators directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online.